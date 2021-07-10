would-you-get-a-‘pandemic-tattoo’?

Every day during lockdown Samantha Barry, the editor of Glamour Magazine,walked or ran along the West Side Highway in New York City. “I would go from Chelsea to the Statue of Liberty,” she said. “This was my moment of sanity every day.”

This was the longest she had ever spent in New York City without leaving to visit her family in Ireland. During the pandemic, she developed a greater appreciation for the place that is now her home.

She had always admired tattoos. “Done right, they look a little bit like jewelry,” said Ms. Barry, 39. But she never had a compelling idea of what to get. “It has to mean something to have it permanently etched on your body.”

Now, however, she knew exactly what she wanted: a sleek, tiny New York City skyline. Jonathan Valena, a tattoo artist known as JonBoy who works out of the Moxy Times Square hotel, tattooed it on her wrist at the end of 2020.