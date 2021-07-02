would-a-trade-for-ben-simmons-make-sense-for-boston?-not-according-to-one-estimated-asking-price

With a number of high-profile names rumored to be on the market this offseason, fans of the Boston Celtics ought to get used to seeing their favorite team’s players get floated in potential trade proposals.

But don’t expect any major moves involving core players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum unless the return coming back would be a transformative one. So, when one hears that a potential trade package for a player like the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons would need to include Jaylen Brown — as was recently floated by WEEI’s Alex Reimer — one can assume they have pretty low odds of becoming a reality.

As Reimer notes, while it’s possible that Simmons might be a better fit (we aren’t convinced but there’s an argument at least) it certainly doesn’t get the team any closer to contention.

To say nothing of the fact that there are going to be reasons why the player is available in the first place, and the 76er’s offensive faults aren’t going to lift Boston up to another level barring the sort of transformation that would have his current squad prefer to keep him.

A fun thought experiment perhaps, but this isn’t a deal worth breaking up the Celtics’ All-Star wings — if any is.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

