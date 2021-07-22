DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions. Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market. Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market.