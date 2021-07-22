DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions. Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market. Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being NEC Corporation, Xylem, Inc., SPX Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc, Gutermann AG., 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Ultrasonic
6.1.1 Market Trend
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Smart Ball
6.2.1 Market Trend
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Magnetic Flux
6.3.1 Market Trend
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Fiber Optic
6.4.1 Market Trend
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Other
6.5.1 Market Trend
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Acoustic
7.1.1 Market Trend
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Acoustic
7.2.1 Market Trend
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Pipe Type
8.1 Plastic Pipes
8.1.1 Market Trend
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ductile Iron Pipes
8.2.1 Market Trend
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Stainless Steel Pipes
8.3.1 Market Trend
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aluminium Pipes
8.4.1 Market Trend
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Other
8.5.1 Market Trend
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Municipal
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Poland
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 United Kingdom
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 South Korea
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 India
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Others
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 United Arab Emirates
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Israel
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Others
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Others
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Mueller Water Products Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 NEC Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Xylem, Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 SPX Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Gutermann AG.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Badger Meter Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 ABB Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 3M Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn36lo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
http://www.researchandmarkets.com