Worldwide semiconductor chip shortage to hit manufacturing of iPhones – Sierra Leone Times

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc said this week that the global chip shortage could soon affect iPhone production, with declining revenue growth and lowering the value of its shares.

Apple had earlier said that the chip shortage could reduce sales by $3 to $4 billion.

Further, Apple executives expect double-digit revenue for the fourth quarter, but below the 36.4% growth rate in the just-ended third quarter. Growth will also slow in Apple’s services business, they said.

During an investor call, Chief Executive Tim Cook said that chips are used in supporting parts needed to make the company’s iPhone.