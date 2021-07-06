Worldwide Pulmonary Drugs Industry to 2026 – Rising Prevalence of Pulmonary Diseases is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pulmonary Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Pulmonary Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 56.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 67.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The factors that are driving the market include the rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases and the growing geriatric population. The heavy investments have equally favored market growth. With the entry of innovative drugs into the markets, there is an increased scope for market growth. Government and non-government initiatives, and the availability of biosimilars, increasing tobacco smoking are fuelling the market growth.

However, factors such as low awareness about drug delivery and longer timelines are restricting the growth of the market. Expensive clinical trials and the commercialization of new drugs are some of the pulmonary drug market challenges.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Pulmonary Diseases

Increasing Burden of Geriatric Population

High Inclination to Tobacco Smoking

Advantages of the Pulmonary Route as an Alternative to Oral and Parenteral Delivery Methods

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations for Product Approval

Side Effects Associated with Drugs

Less Awareness Regarding Pulmonary Drugs Delivery

Opportunities

Heavy Investments and Research Initiatives taken by the Government into Pulmonary Drugs Therapeutics

Trends

The Rise in the Use of Bronchodilators and Dry Powder Inhalers

Use of Particle Engineering Techniques in Drug Formulations

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Grifols, S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

MannKind Corporation

Gilbert technologies,

Philips Respironics,

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Mylan N.V.

Circassia

Mallinckrodt

