Worldwide Outdoor Apparel Industry to 2031 – Featuring Nike, PUMA and Under Armour Among Others – PRNewswire

This new study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global outdoor apparel market. The publisher’s study offers valuable information about the global outdoor apparel market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher’s study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global outdoor apparel market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher’s study on the global outdoor apparel market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global outdoor apparel market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global outdoor apparel market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Key Trends Analysis
5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.3. Key Market Indicators
5.3.1. Overall Apparel Industry Overview
5.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain Analysis
5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.7. Regulatory Framework
5.8. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
5.8.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)
6. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type , 2017-2031
6.1.1. Top Wear
6.1.1.1. Shirts & T-Shirts
6.1.1.2. Jackets & Hoodies
6.1.2. Bottom Wear
6.1.2.1. Trousers
6.1.2.2. Shorts
6.1.2.3. Leggings & Tights
6.1.3. Coveralls
6.1.4. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type
7. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material
7.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Material , 2017-2031
7.1.1. Natural
7.1.1.1. Cotton
7.1.1.2. Wool
7.1.1.3. Leather
7.1.1.4. Others
7.1.2. Synthetic
7.1.2.1. Nylon
7.1.2.2. Polyester
7.1.2.3. Others
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material
8. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range
8.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Price Range , 2017-2031
8.1.1. Low
8.1.2. Medium
8.1.3. High
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range
9. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Consumer Group
9.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Consumer Group , 2017-2031
9.1.1. Men
9.1.2. Women
9.1.3. Kids
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Consumer Group
10. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel , 2017-2031
10.1.1. Online
10.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites
10.1.1.2. Company Owned Website
10.1.2. Offline
10.1.2.1. Large Format Stores
10.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
10.1.2.3. Individual Retailers
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
11. Global Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
11.1. Outdoor Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Region, 2017-2031
11.1.1. North America
11.1.2. Europe
11.1.3. Asia Pacific
11.1.4. Middle East & Africa
11.1.5. South America
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region
12. North America Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Europe Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Asia Pacific Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Middle East & Africa Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast
16. South America Outdoor Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Player – Competition Dashboard
17.2. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)
17.3. Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy, and Business Overview)
17.3.1. Adidas AG
17.3.1.1. Company Overview
17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.1.3. Revenue
17.3.1.4. Strategy
17.3.1.5. Business Overview
17.3.2. Columbia Sportswear Company
17.3.2.1. Company Overview
17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.2.3. Revenue
17.3.2.4. Strategy
17.3.2.5. Business Overview
17.3.3. Hanesbrands Inc.
17.3.3.1. Company Overview
17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.3.3. Revenue
17.3.3.4. Strategy
17.3.3.5. Business Overview
17.3.4. VF Corporation
17.3.4.1. Company Overview
17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.4.3. Revenue
17.3.4.4. Strategy
17.3.4.5. Business Overview
17.3.5. Hugo Boss AG
17.3.5.1. Company Overview
17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.5.3. Revenue
17.3.5.4. Strategy
17.3.5.5. Business Overview
17.3.6. Mizuno Corporation
17.3.6.1. Company Overview
17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.6.3. Revenue
17.3.6.4. Strategy
17.3.6.5. Business Overview
17.3.7. Nike Inc.
17.3.7.1. Company Overview
17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.7.3. Revenue
17.3.7.4. Strategy
17.3.7.5. Business Overview
17.3.8. PUMA S.E
17.3.8.1. Company Overview
17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.8.3. Revenue
17.3.8.4. Strategy
17.3.8.5. Business Overview
17.3.9. Under Armour Inc.
17.3.9.1. Company Overview
17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.9.3. Revenue
17.3.9.4. Strategy
17.3.9.5. Business Overview
17.3.10. Patagonia, Inc.
17.3.10.1. Company Overview
17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.10.3. Revenue
17.3.10.4. Strategy
17.3.10.5. Business Overview
18. Key Takeaways