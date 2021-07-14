Worldwide Legal Case Management Software Industry to 2028 – Commercialization of 5G Technology Presents Opportunities – PRNewswire

The legal case management software market was valued at US$ 776.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1911.24 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The growth of the legal case management software market is attributed to the rising government initiatives to promote technology adoption across industries. Governments across the world have taken various initiatives to optimize the use of technologies extract benefit from the same. The legal industry over the years has undergone shifts from traditional case management systems to advanced digital case management. For instance, the adoption of technology by the legal industry across Europe is regulated by the European Legal Technology Association (ELTA), which is a separate governing body. The association has promoted the adoption of various digital solutions, including case management solutions and legal research solutions, across the legal firms of the region. California State Bar Council adopted legal technology for offering services across the country. Similarly, countries across the Middle East have experienced high adoption of technology in the legal industry owing to the initiatives undertaken by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister of Dubai, and Ruler of Dubai.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively impacting the legal procedures across the world. With no immediate solution in sight to the economic recession, law firms are facing immense challenges. Although most of industries, including restaurants, entertainment, and travel, have been ravaged, law firms are also fighting to continue serving their clients while avoiding financial losses. To continue to run their companies and represent their clients in a hassle-free manner, they are opting for tools enabled with cutting-edge technologies and techniques. Thus, the rise in technology adoption across the legal industry is contributing to the legal case management software market growth amid the pandemic.

The global legal case management software market is segmented on the bases of deployment, end-user, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Based on end-user, the legal case management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprise. By geography, the legal case management software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

A few key players operating in the global legal case management software market and profiled in the market study are App4Legal; Beveron Technologies; Legal Files Software, Inc.; Legal Suite; LEGAL TRACK; Lex Mantra; Proind; Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio); Thomson Reuters; and Zelican Infotech Private Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Legal Case Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Legal Case Management Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Technology Integration in Legal Case Management Solutions

5.1.2 Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Technology Adoption Across Industries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Commercialization of 5G Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Trend of Paperless Procedures in Law Firms

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Legal Case Management Software Market – Global Analysis

6.1 Legal Case Management Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning – Five Key Players

6.2.1 Brief Overview of Top 5 Players:

6.2.1.1 MyCase

6.2.1.2 Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio)

6.2.1.3 Thomson Reuters Corporation

6.2.1.4 Lex Mantra (Agranika Techlabs LLP)

6.2.1.5 Legal Track

7. Legal Case Management Software Market Analysis – By Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Legal Case Management Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2020 and 2028 (%)

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 On-Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-Premise Market Forecast and Analysis

8. Legal Case Management Software Market Analysis – By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Legal Case Management Software Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2020 & 2028 (%)

8.2.1 SME

8.2.2 Overview

8.2.3 SME Market Forecast and Analysis

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Large Enterprise Market Forecast and Analysis

9. Legal Case Management Software Market – Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Legal Case Management Software Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

12. Company Profiles

12.1 App4Legal

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Beveron Technologies

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Legal Files Software, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Legal Suite

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Legal Track

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Lex Mantra (Agranika Techlabs LLP)

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 ProInd

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Thomson Reuters Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 MyCase

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix