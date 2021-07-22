Worldwide Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Industry to 2026 – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2021-2026.

The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers fuel the demand for fire and safety products. Data centers enable the continuity of digital business operations across the globe. They are significant consumers of power and comprise IT infrastructure that consists of servers and storage devices. The global data center fire detection and suppression systems market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period: