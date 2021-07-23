DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Cloud Robotics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.5%.

Key factors such as the growing internet & cloud infrastructure, the rapid advancement of wireless technology, and broad-spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices have been driving the growth of the cloud robotics market. Nowadays, organizations across all business verticals are coming up with the adoption of smart factory systems. Hence, there is a huge demand for industrial robots. The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving the growth of the market.

Conversely, data privacy & security concerns, high initial costs of implementation, and R&D expenses are the major restraint for the market growth. Lack of technology is also hampering the growth of the cloud robotics market in the forecast period. Unemployment due to the deployment of cloud robotics is creating challenges for the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers