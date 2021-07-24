DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Automotive Sensors Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Assessment – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global automotive sensors market is expected to reach $12.79 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are integrating numerous sensors in their vehicles to achieve performance demands being made by customers regarding increased productivity and minimization of vehicle downtime.

Companies are developing solutions to deal with issues such as driver fatigue, which is being seen as a major factor in about 20% of road accidents happening today.

Rising demand for automotive sensors in automobiles can be witnessed in the market, largely owing to the increase in government regulations for automobile safety and emission control. The regulations are increasing the demand for automotive sensors in applications such as body control system, power steering system, climate control, and anti-braking system (ABS). These features are being deployed by sensor manufacturers as a popular option in vehicles.

Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type: Conventional Vehicles (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Duty Trucks, Heavy-Duty Buses) and Electric Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles)

Mode of Sales: OEM and Aftermarket

Application: Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety and Control, and Exhaust System

Sensor Type: Pressure, Gas, Position, Temperature, Speed, Level, Inertial, Proximity, Flow, Knock, Force, Torque, Humidity, and Others

Technology: Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) and Non-MEMS

Regional Segmentation

North America : U.S., Canada , Mexico

: U.S., , Europe : France , Germany , Spain , Rest-of- Europe

: , , , Rest-of- China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan : Japan , South Korea , India , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific and Japan

and : , , , and Rest-of- and South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Hella GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Melexis, CTS Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the readers in understanding the different types of sensors used in vehicles. Also, the study provides the readers with a detailed understanding of the automotive sensors market by technology, vehicle type, application, and mode of sales.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Players operating in the global automotive sensors market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global automotive sensors market. Moreover, other strategies adopted by the market players will help the readers in making strategic decisions, such as go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Strategy: Players analyzed and profiled in the study include sensors manufacturers that capture the maximum share in the global automotive sensors market. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global automotive sensors market has been done that will help the readers to understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to aid the readers in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which global factors are expected to impact the global automotive sensors industry?

What was global automotive sensors market size in 2019, and what would be the estimated market size in terms of revenue in 2030?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different types of sensors, namely, temperature, pressure, position, speed, level, inertial, knock, gas, and flow?

Which automotive sensors application is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which companies are the major players in the global automotive sensors market and what are the key market strategies adopted by them?

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key companies operating in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Hella GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Melexis, CTS Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Timeline: Emergence and Evolution of Sensors in the Automotive Industry

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis: Pressure Sensor

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis: Temperature Sensor

1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis: Position Sensor

1.1.6 Supply Chain Analysis: Speed Sensor

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles Owing to Inclination of Consumers Toward Comfort and Luxury

1.2.1.3 Increasing Push from Government as Well as Consumers to Develop Safety Features for Vehicles

1.2.1.4 Increasing Government Regulations on Emission Control

1.2.1.5 Increasing Number of Electronic Components in the Vehicle

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2.2 Reliability and Safety Issues with the Automotive Sensors

1.2.2.3 Lack of Standardization in MEMS Fabrication

1.2.3 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Market Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Rising Demand for ADAS Systems and Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.4.2 Growing Number of Electric Vehicles Leading to a Rising Demand for Sensors

1.2.4.3 Multi-Purpose Sensors, Sensor Platforms, and Sensor Fusion Possess Tremendous Opportunities

1.3 Patent Analysis

2 Application

2.1 Global Automotive Sensors Market – Application and Specification

2.1.1 Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Application)

2.1.1.1 Powertrain

2.1.1.2 Chassis

2.1.1.3 Body

2.1.1.4 Safety and Control

2.1.1.5 Exhaust Systems

2.1.2 Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.1.2.1 Conventional Vehicles

2.1.2.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.2.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2.1.3 Heavy Duty Trucks

2.1.2.1.4 Heavy-Duty Buses

2.1.2.2 Electric Vehicles

2.1.2.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.2.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.1.3 Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Mode of Sales)

2.1.3.1 OEM

2.1.3.2 Aftermarket

2.2 Demand Analysis for Automotive Sensors Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Automotive Sensors Market (by Application)

2.2.1.1 Powertrain

2.2.1.2 Chassis

2.2.1.3 Body Electronics

2.2.1.4 Safety and Control

2.2.1.5 Exhaust System

2.2.2 Automotive Sensors Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.2.2.1 Conventional Vehicles

2.2.2.2 Electric Vehicles

2.2.3 Automotive Sensors Market (by Mode of Sales)

2.2.3.1 OEM

2.2.3.2 Aftermarket

3 Products

3.1 Global Automotive Sensors Market – Products and Specification

3.1.1 Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Sensor Type)

3.1.1.1 Temperature Sensor

3.1.1.2 Pressure Sensor

3.1.1.3 Position Sensor

3.1.1.4 Speed Sensor

3.1.1.5 Level Sensor

3.1.1.6 Inertial Sensor

3.1.1.7 Gas Sensor

3.1.1.7.1 Oxygen Sensor

3.1.1.7.2 Nitrogen Oxide Sensor

3.1.1.7.3 Carbon Dioxide Sensor

3.1.1.7.4 Carbon Monoxide Sensor

3.1.1.8 Proximity Sensor

3.1.1.9 Flow Sensor

3.1.1.10 Knock Sensor

3.1.1.11 Force Sensor

3.1.1.12 Torque Sensor

3.1.1.13 Humidity Sensor

3.1.1.14 Others

3.1.2 Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Technology)

3.1.2.1 Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)

3.1.2.2 Non-MEMS

3.2 Demand Analysis for Global Automotive Sensors Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Automotive Sensors Market (by Sensor Type)

3.2.2 Automotive Sensors Market (by Technology)

3.2.2.1 MEMS

3.2.2.2 Non-MEMS

4 Region

5 Markets – Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jydtp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

