The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026"

The global 3D imaging equipment market reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Medical imaging is a technique of creating visual depictions of internal organs in the body for the clinical diagnosis of an ailment and its subsequent medical treatment. The 3D imaging technology has aided healthcare professionals to capture images at multiple angles and display tissues at varying depths along with enhanced resolutions and more intricate details to provide a better understanding of the human body. Unlike previously used imaging technologies which had possibilities of erroneous results, the 3D imaging technology offers precise information during the diagnosis of any medical ailment. It has proved revolutionary in the diagnosis of various medical illnesses, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), which is crucial in the treatment of breast cancer. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D imaging equipment market to to reach a value of US$ 15.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2026.

The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth. The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe.

