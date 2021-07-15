World’s second richest, Elon Musk loses $4.14 billion in a day, now worth $183 billion – Nairametrics

The world’s second-richest man, Elon Musk, saw his wealth valuation plummet by $4.14 billion or 2.2% of his total net worth. The chief executive officer of Tesla, Space X is presently worth about $183 billion.

Infighting among certain shareholders weighed negatively on the stock as it posted daily losses of more than 2%. The shareholders who are suing Elon Musk believe he was not as transparent as he should have been with investors on the financial health of SolarCity, and investments in its solar bonds by SpaceX.

In the short term, investors sold some of their Tesla stocks when the tech billionaire also revealed in court yesterday that although demand for Tesla Powerwalls stood around 80,000 units, the biggest electric car company in the world won’t be able to make even half of that many this quarter. The 50-year-old American billionaire blamed the expected shortfall on chip shortages.

Still, the fierce loyalty enjoyed by the world’s most valuable carmaker and Elon Musk inspires investors in relatively increasing buying pressures on the stock as it posts yearly gains of 120% giving it a market capitalization of $644 billion and making its founder the world’s second-richest man.

Market pundits argue that such drawdown on the billionaire’s wealth might be temporary on the account that his wealth valuation is in close correlation with Tesla stock price, thus showing potential for more upsides, especially with the Biden Administration reinforcing efforts on Infrastructure spending. Recall that in January, Musk unseated Bezos as the world’s richest person.

Since the beginning of 2021, the father of six has recorded gains of more than $13 billion. The car company’s share price however stays supported above the $650 price levels on its positive exploits in China especially when Tesla opened a solar-powered charging station in Tibet, China. The eco-friendly outlet in Tibet is the first of such facilities in China, the world’s largest market for cars.

The South African born billionaire’s present net worth can buy 101 million troy ounces of gold or 2.40 billion barrels of crude oil.