World’s Largest Crypto ATM Company Bitcoin Depot to Go Public via SPAC Deal

The largest cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) operator, Bitcoin Depot, has revealed it has plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal. The $885 million acquisition deal with GSR II Meteora (GSRM) will make Bitcoin Depot a publicly-traded company listed on Nasdaq.

On Thursday, the U.S.-based crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced that the company will soon be a publicly-listed firm after merging with the blank check company GSR II Meteora (Nasdaq: GSRM). SPAC mergers have been a popular vehicle for crypto companies looking to get listed faster than traditional initial public offering (IPO) strategies. Bitcoin Depot is the largest crypto ATM operator in terms of machines deployed worldwide as data from coinatmradar.com indicates it has close to 7,000 distributed machines.

“Today marks an important milestone for Bitcoin Depot,” Brandon Mintz, the CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot said in a statement on Thursday. “We are always looking to expand our reach so as many people as possible can access cryptocurrency to control their own money and conduct easier and simpler financial transactions.”

When the transaction with GSRM closes, the business combination will be named “Bitcoin Depot Inc.,” and shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BTM.” The close to 7,000 ATMs Bitcoin Depot has installed are mostly situated in North America, covering 47 states in the U.S. and nine Canadian provinces. Today there are 38,742 cryptocurrency ATMs located worldwide and the top ten operators manage 69.3%.

Bitcoin Depot’s top three competitors include Coin Center with 5,284 machines, Coinflip with 4,069 machines, and Bitcoin of America with 2,352 machines. Bitcoin Depot also offers a service called Bdcheckout, which gives Bitcoin Depot account holders the ability to load up on bitcoin at more than 8,000 locations at major retailers. Bitcoin Depot’s announcement notes on Thursday, that as long as there are no redemptions, the combined value after the transaction will have an estimated equity value of $885 million.

