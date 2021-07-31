World`s first commercial re-programmable satellite blasts into space – WION

The European Space Agency on July 30 launched the world’s first commercial fully re-programmable satellite. Named Eutelsat Quantum, the world’s first commercial fully re-programmable satellite lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

In an official press release, the space agency wrote, “Eutelsat Quantum, developed under an ESA partnership project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus, is the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world”.

It further read, “Because it can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime. Its beams can be redirected to move in almost real-time to provide information to passengers onboard moving ships or planes.”

The Eutelsat Quantum can respond to changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its lifetime of 15-years.

The beams of Eutelsat Quantum can be redirected to move in almost real-time to provide information to passengers onboard moving ships or planes.

Also, the beams can be easily adjusted to give more information when demand increases.

The satellite can detect and characterise any rogue emissions, enabling it to respond dynamically to accidental interference.

Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Space Transportation in the press release said, “Every launch is exciting. Ariane 5 is the pride of Europe and continues to be the cornerstone of Europe’s access to space”. Neuenschwander added that Eutelsat Quantum is the result of an “ESA–industry partnership that brings a world first to telecommunications.”