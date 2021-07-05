World’s Fastest Electric Motorcycle Can Exceed Speeds Of 250mph – Yahoo Eurosport UK

A British engineering company has created the world’s fastest electric motorcycle that can exceed speeds of up to 250mph (400kmh).

Dubbed the WMC250EV by White Motorcycle Concepts, the bike incorporates a revolutionary aerodynamic concept. The e-bike is capable of such incredible speeds thanks to its three market-disruptive technologies, which include WMC’s ultra-low drag system called V-air.

This features a large duct at the centre of the bike which forces air through the bike, rather than around it, reducing the aerodynamic resistance by 70% compared to the market-leading high performance road bike.

Rob White, White Motorcycle Concepts’ Founder and CEO, will attempt to break both the British and world electric land speed records.

“If you want to demonstrate to the rest of the world that you’ve just invented a new aerodynamic concept that means you can go faster for a given power, the best thing to do is go as fast you can,” said White. “That’s why we created WMC250EV high-speed demonstrator, the most radical version of this concept, to challenge for the world land speed record.

“It is electric, as that is the pre-eminent zero emissions power source at the moment, but as the aerodynamic concept provides efficiency benefit, it could just as easily be hydrogen or any other future power source.”

The large duct on the WMC250EV also increases the axial load on the front of the motorcycle allowing it to use a D-drive motor unit that powers the front wheel, which in turn makes it possible to harness regenerative braking energy.

The bike also features a unique F-drive final drive system fitted to boost power and enhance efficiency – a technology that could be retrofitted to improve existing road-going bikes.

The WMC250EV will attempt to break the British land speed record for an electric motorcycle later this year, with an attempt at the world record scheduled for 2022.