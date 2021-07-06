world’s-3rd-richest-man-elon-musk-now-lives-in-rented-apartment-after-he-sold-off-his-houses-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Elon Musk owns just one house in the San Fransico Bay area in California, United States

The billionaire, however, resides in a tiny one-bedroom apartment worth KSh 5.3 million (N20,223,614.90)

The 50-year-old currently has a net worth of $169.8 billion (N69,871,002,000,000) and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, the world’s third-richest man now lives in a small rented house after selling his real estate assets.

The American centibillionaire owns just one house in the Bay area and his primary residence is a tiny box house that he rents from his rocket company, SpaceX, Forbes reported.

American centibillionaire Elon Musk is living a simple life. Photo: Getty Images.

The tiny house that measures approximately 37.2 square metres is located in Boca Chics, Texas.

According to Forbes, Musk currently has a net worth of $169.8 billion (N69,871,002,000,000) and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos.

Musk tweeted that the house sells for KSh 5.3 million (N20,223,614.90) and has a setup that resembles a small studio apartment.

Features of the house

The house has one large room that has been partitioned into a living room area, bedroom area, kitchen and bathroom.

Musk said:

“It’s kinda awesome though.”

Musk’s only remaining house

Musk said he decided to sell some of his houses after being criticised for his massive wealth.

The single house he is now left with is located in Hillsborough, California and boasts of nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

He bought it for $23.4 million (N9,628,866,000) in 2017 but its market value has since risen to $37.5 million (N15,430,875,000).

