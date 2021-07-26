world-reacts-to-tunisia’s-political-turmoil

Here are some reactions from around the world to Tunisian President Kais Saied’s decision to suspend parliament and dismiss the prime minister.

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s decision to suspend parliament and dismiss the prime minister sparked protests at home where the biggest political party decried it as a “coup”.

The decision was condemned as an attack on democracy by his rivals. Foreign governments have also voiced concern.

Turkey

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by the latest development and called for the restoration of “democratic .imacy” in the country.

“The preservation of Tunisia’s democratic achievements, which is a success story in terms of the democratic process conducted in line with the expectations of people in the region, is of great importance for the region as well as for Tunisia,” the ministry said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted: “We reject the suspension of the democratic process and the disregard of the people’s democratic will in friendly and brotherly Tunisia.

“We condemn initiatives that lack constitutional .imacy and public support. We believe Tunisia democracy will emerge stronger from this process.”

Qatar

Doha called on all parties in Tunisia’s political crisis to avoid escalation and move towards dialogue, the state-run Qatar News Agency said.

“Qatar hopes that Tunisian parties will adopt the path of dialogue to overcome the crisis,” QNA cited a foreign ministry statement as saying.

Germany

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Maria Adebahr, told reporters that Germany hoped Tunisia would return “as soon as possible to constitutional order”.

“Democracy has taken roots in Tunisia since 2011”, Adebahr said, referring to the year of the popular revolution that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Germany was “very worried”, she said, adding, however: “We don’t want to speak of a coup d’etat.”

“It is important to return to constitutional order as quickly as possible,” Adebahr said.

“We will certainly try to discuss (the situation) with the Tunisian ambassador in Berlin, and our ambassador in Tunis is ready to engage in discussions.”

European Union

The European Union urged all political actors in Tunisia to respect the country’s constitution and avoid violence.

“We are closely following the latest developments in Tunisia,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

“We call on all Tunisian actors to respect the Constitution, its institutions and the rule of law. We also call on them to remain calm and to avoid any resort to violence in order to preserve the stability of the country,” she said.

Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, in brief comments, said Russia was monitoring developments in Tunisia.

“We hope that nothing will threaten the stability and security of the people of that country,” he told reporters at a daily phone briefing.