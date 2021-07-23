Home WORLD NEWS World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?
WORLD NEWS

World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
world-heritage-sites:-how-are-they-selected?

25:25

From: Inside Story

UNESCO is considering 17 cultural and natural sites to add to its Heritage list.

23 Jul 2021

More episodes from

Inside Story

What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?

24:40

How vulnerable are we to spying technology?

23:45

How will China face hacking accusations?

25:05

What’s behind Indonesia’s COVID-19 surge?

25:55

Show more

More episodes from

Inside Story

What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?

24:40

How vulnerable are we to spying technology?

23:45

How will China face hacking accusations?

25:05

What’s behind Indonesia’s COVID-19 surge?

25:55

Show more

Related

Liverpool was named a World Heritage Site by the United Nations' cultural organisation in 2004 [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]

UNESCO strips Liverpool of world heritage status

English port city becomes only the third site to have designation revoked by the United Nations’ culture organisation.

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered a number of bleaching events as a result of climate change [File: Sarah Lai/AFP]

‘In danger’: UNESCO flags risk to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Fury in Canberra as UNESCO says world’s biggest reef at risk because of climate change.

The report studied social media posts including those directed at Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa [File: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez]

Female journalists facing growing online attacks: UNESCO

Nearly three-quarters of female journalists surveyed experienced online abuse, and a quarter faced physical threats.

The Berber dish is as elementary as rice or noodles are to Asian cuisine, the staple without which no meal is complete. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]

UNESCO adds couscous to list of intangible world heritage

Momentous day for world diplomacy as Morocco, Algeria celebrate addition of dish to UN cultural agency’s coveted list.

More from TV Shows

Bonus edition: Slavery reparations, cartel wars, aerial photos

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?

Is US politics more toxic today than it was 50 years ago?

Can the UK stamp out racism in its policing?

A protester speaks with a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, UK, June 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Most Read

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau's constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

In Herat, ex-Mujahideen commander leads efforts to resist Taliban

Herat, an economic powerhouse, has become a valuable target to the Taliban [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best

In the age of intermittent fasting, keto diets, morning detox juices and CEOs surviving on one meal a day, Rujuta Diwekar holds up Indian grandmothers as the ideal to be imitated [Photo courtesy of Rujuta Diwekar]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Takeaways from Day 1 of the NHL draft:...

Best of Day 0 at the Tokyo Olympics:...

Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney, several arrested –...

BKFC 19 results: Rachael Ostovich avenges loss to...

Missouri attorney general says he will sue to...

De Blasio Urges New York Businesses to Require...

Biden campaigns for McAuliffe in closely watched Virginia...

2 Collin County hospitals grapple with ‘superbug’ fungus...

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce Judge Disqualified by...

U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after...

Leave a Reply