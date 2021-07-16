World Emoji Day: Vote for ‘Most 2021 Emoji,’ sponsor an emoji, most popular emoji of the year – 9to5Mac

World Emoji Day is Saturday, July 17 and in honor of the occasion we’ve rounded up a number of ways to join in on the fun. From voting on the most 2021 emoji and upcoming emoji you’re most excited about, checking out the most popular emoji from 2021, sponsoring an emoji to support the non-profit Unicode Consortium, and more, check out everything going on below.

Yesterday we got a look at the most popular emoji for 2021 based on an Adobe study of 7,000 people. Face with tears of joy (😂) took first place followed by thumbs up, heart, face blowing a kiss, and crying face rounding out the top five.

And we also got an early look at the emoji that could come to iPhone and other devices later this year with Emojipedia drawing up renderings of the Emoji 14.0 draft lift.

Here’s a look at the new emoji that could come to iPhone this year

And to celebrate World Emoji Day, Emojipedia hosts the World Emoji Awards. That includes several different awards and voting is currently open to choose what new emoji you’re most excited about. The final voting is also still open on Twitter for the “Most 2021 Emoji”:

#Most2021Emoji 📊 Ok, here we go. The FINAL vote. Your two options for the emoji that best sum up the year so far are: 💉 Syringe: A symbol of vaccine optimism.

🦠 Microbe: Often used to represent Coronavirus. Make your choice ⬇️ — World Emoji Awards 🗳🌍🏆 (@EmojiAwards) July 15, 2021

The World Emoji Awards also revealed its list of most popular new emoji that arrived over the last year (measured by Twitter use).

The number one pick was heart one fire with second going to face with spiral eyes, followed by smiling face with tear, face exhaling, and pinched fingers.

And here’s how the lifetime achievement World Emoji Award shook out for this year:

Notably, the Unicode Consortium behind all the work it takes to research, study, approve new emoji and so much more is a non-profit organization. It’s supported by membership fees and donations for individuals, corporations, and other groups.

One easy way to support the Unicode Consortium is to sponsor an emoji. There are three options starting at $100 going up to $5,000 for the Gold level.

When you celebrate World Emoji Day this week by sponsoring your favorite emoji or another character for yourself or as a gift, your donation helps the non-profit Unicode Consortium support the world’s many languages and make the digital world more inclusive.

