Home Business World Economy Caps Extraordinary Return From Covid-19 Collapse – The Wall Street Journal
Business

World Economy Caps Extraordinary Return From Covid-19 Collapse – The Wall Street Journal

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
world-economy-caps-extraordinary-return-from-covid-19-collapse-–-the-wall-street-journal

The world economy likely returned to its pre-pandemic size in the spring, according to economists, marking an extraordinary comeback from the deepest global downturn in decades. But new variants of Covid-19 are casting a cloud over the global expansion, disrupting manufacturing powerhouses in Asia, leaving some Western consumers on edge and driving a wedge between rich and poor countries.

In Europe and North America, businesses and households are starting to look tentatively beyond the pandemic, thanks to widespread vaccinations. But governments in parts of Asia are introducing new social restrictions and spending plans to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant. Meanwhile, Africa’s low vaccination rate means its economic recovery is expected to lag other regions.

Close to 40% of the population in advanced economies has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, compared with 11% in emerging market economies, according to the International Monetary Fund.

That, along with large-scale government spending, has spurred a burst of pent-up spending by consumers in rich countries. The rapid return of Western economies has in turn stretched global supply chains, strained labor markets and, alongside resurgent demand, driven inflation to multiyear highs. That is putting pressure on central banks to start phasing out aggressive easy-money policies to cool their economies, which could weigh on the recovery.

The eurozone economy grew at an annualized rate of 8.3% in the three months through June, outpacing the larger U.S. economy and ending a brief recession in the winter months, according to data published by the European Union’s statistics agency on Friday. EU officials expect the bloc’s economy to return to its pre-pandemic size during the final quarter of this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

To the family choosing whether to heat or...

China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas...

China new home price growth slows in July...

The Mexico-based fintech that decided to buy a...

Carmakers warn chip shortage slows recovery – TRT...

Are In-Dash Fuel Economy Displays Accurate? – Forbes

Top Copper Mine Moves Closer to Strike as...

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases For First Time Since...

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market 2021 – COVID-19...

Global Face-based Access Control Systems Market 2026: CloudWalk,...

Leave a Reply