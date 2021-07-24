world-cup-winner-tells-nigeria’s-victor-osimhen-what-to-do-to-become-great-at-italian-club-napoli

Victor Osimhen has been tipped to become a great player at Napoli if he understands the tactics of Luciano Spalletti

The Nigerian international joined the Italian club on a record signing in the summer of 2020 and had a fair start

According to a 1982 FIFA World Cup winner Francesco Graziani, Osimhen can score 30 goals if he understands the new manager’s reprimands

After a fairly impressive first season at Italian side Napoli, a 1982 FIFA World Cup winner Francesco Graziani has stated that Victor Osimhen can become great in Italy, Soccernet reports.

Nearly everyone expects the Napoli boss to work well with the club’s star man and turn him into a goal machine, but a lone voice is calling for caution

The former Italian international encouraged the Nigerian youngster to accept manager Luciano Spalletti’s reprimands and corrections to fulfill his potential.

Since the arrival of the new boss, Osimhen and the tactician have warmed each other as they look forward to working with each other.

During a pre-season encounter this summer, Osimhen found the back of the net four times in their 12-0 victory as the partnership seems to be paying off.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via AreaNapoli, the 1977 Serie A top scorer said:

“Osimhen? If he understands that the reprimands and stimuli Spalletti will give him are positive, he will become a star, otherwise not.

“With Spalletti, Osimhen can score 30 goals.”

Osimhen managed ten Serie A goals in his debut campaign in the Italian top flight.

Napoli to build squad around Osimhen

Meanwhile, reports from Italy claim that Serie A outfit Napoli are ready to build their team around Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the coming seasons.

The 22-year-old was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso; and now new boss Luciano Spalletti is considering building his team around the Nigerian.

It was gathered that the tactician believes the former Nigeria Under 17 striker is capable of leading the squad’s attack in the forthcoming season.

Tottenham reportedly interested in Osimhen

. earlier reported that Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lined up Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for want-away England forward Harry Kane this summer.

The 2020-21 Premier League golden boot winner has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in a deal valued at around £100 million.

Kane hinted that he was ready for a new adventure with a new club after failing to win silverware with the North London club despite reaching the final of the EFL Cup last season.

