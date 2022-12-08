World Cup Odds and Best Bets: Brazil v South Korea Bet Builder

Brazil were pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup, they remain so after the group phase, and they’re certainly overwhelming favourites to advance through this tie.

Bizarrely though, Brazil were actually the lowest scorers in Group G, a section they ended up topping. On Friday night, having already beaten both Serbia and Switzerland, Tite rotated heavily for their final game against Cameroon.

A Seleção could not find the breakthrough and, thanks to a stoppage time goal, were beaten by an African side at the World Cup for the very first time.

Earlier on Friday, Korea Republic booked their place in the knockout stages in dramatic circumstances. The Taegeuk Warriors came from a goal down to beat Portugal 2-1; Kim Young-gwon equalising, before Hwang Hee-chan won it in stoppage time.

With Uruguay winning 2-0 simultaneously, Paulo Bento’s team snuck through on goal scored alone. So, this is just Korea’s second appearance in the knockout phase on foreign soil, beaten by the aforementioned Uruguay at this stage 12 years ago.

South Korea have certainly been entertaining and an attacking threat at this tournament, but Brazil will be far too strong at Stadium 974, right?

This World Cup has been a great one to take advantage of with some of the best free bets and World Cup betting offers around, so why not get in on the action and sign up with one of 101 Great Goals betting offers?

Tip of the Day

Tip of the day

Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil to win and both teams to score.

Get 13/5 on Brazil to win and both teams to score!

Tip of the day

Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil to be leading at half time and full time.

Get 10/11 on Brazil half time/ full time!

Check out our more of our World Cup betting tips daily round-up, or our daily betting tips.

These free tips have been provided by www.tipmantips.com

Tipman Tips are the UK’s largest subscription-based tipping service who provide their 2,000 members with daily tips across a range of sports, including Football, Racing, and US Sports.

Brazil vs South Korea Free Bets and Betting OffersWe have a host of new customer offers ready for you to take advantage of before the 4pm kick-off, with operators such as bet365, 888Sport, Betfred, Paddy Power and Betfair.

Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 And Get £30 In Free Bets +£10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s Apply. 18+. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register (excl. 09/04/22). Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply

Bet £20, And get it Back as Cash if it Loses

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Place a min £10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £30 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

–