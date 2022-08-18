Home WORLD NEWS World Cup Countdown: Europe
Can France win back-to-back World Cups? Will Ronaldo finally get his hands on the trophy? The European perspective ahead of the Middle East’s first football World Cup.

Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 and the clock is ticking.

Al Jazeera’s monthly World Cup Countdown gives you a global perspective from every region ahead of the Middle East’s first-ever FIFA World Cup.

August’s episode focuses on Europe, with expert analysis from 2010 World Cup winner Javi Martinez and former Scotland striker Andy Gray.

We hit all the key talking points as 13 European countries aim for success in Qatar.

Published On 18 Aug 2022

