World Cup Countdown: Africa

From: World Cup Countdown

Will Sadio Mane deliver for Senegal? Can an African side make it past the quarter-finals? We get the African perspective ahead of the Middle East’s first football World Cup.

Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 21 and the clock is ticking.

Al Jazeera’s monthly World Cup Countdown gives you a global perspective from every region ahead of the Middle East’s first-ever FIFA World Cup.

July’s episode focuses on Africa, with special reports from Dakar, Rabat and Soweto as well as expert analysis from broadcasters Usher Komugisha and Maher Mezahi.

We hit all the major talking points, as Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco aim for success in Qatar.

Published On 26 Jul 2022

