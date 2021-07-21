World Bank, IMF to hold 2021 annual meetings in ‘hybrid format’ – TheCable

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2021 annual meetings will be held in a hybrid format from October 11 to 17.

This means the meetings will be held partially in-person and online, unlike last year, when it was held wholly in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was disclosed in a joint statement by the World Bank and IMF on Tuesday.

The annual meetings will include meetings of the boards of governors, the joint World Bank Group (WBG)/IMF Development Committee and the IMF International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

Discussions will be centred on issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

“The IMF and WBG buildings will only be open to essential staff, and select Ministers/Governors and delegates attending the Meetings,” the statement read.

“All public and by-invitation-only events – including the program of seminars and other public events, ministerial meetings, CSO engagements, and press conferences – will be virtual and accessible on World Bank digital platforms.

“To accommodate time-differences, events may take place outside of the principal week.

“The IMF and WBG will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and, if needed, amend this plan in accordance with relevant [WHO and CDC] guidance.”

The institutions said the meetings would bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics.

They added that it would also feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.

According to the statement, registration for the annual meetings will commence in mid-August.