world-bank-appoints-ghana’s-victoria-kwakwa-as-vp-for-eastern,-southern-africa

The World Bank has appointed a Ghanaian national, Victoria Kwakwa, as Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa.

The economist, with over 30 years of experience, leads the institution’s engagement with 26 countries.

Kwakwa oversees a portfolio of 313 operations totaling $58billion and an extensive program of analytic work, technical assistance, and policy advice.

The VP will provide support to countries as they face multifaceted challenges including the COVID-19 crisis, climate shocks, food- and energy-fueled inflation and rising debt.

Kwakwa will promote private sector jobs, economic transformation, human capital, agricultural productivity, infrastructure access, gender equality and reduce conflict drivers.

The development expert served as the VP for Corporate Strategic Initiatives and later VP for East Asia Pacific from April 2016 to August 2021.

Kwakwa led the World Bank economic team in Nigeria between 2001 and 2006, and was Country Manager for Rwanda from 2007 to 2009.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and statistics from the University of Ghana, and a master’s degree and PhD in economics from Queen’s University, Ontario, Canada.