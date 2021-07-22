workers-sacked-by-oyo-government-head-to-court,-petition-civil-service-commission

Some workers sacked by the Oyo State government are heading to a Court to seek redress.

bioreports had reported that the Oyo State government on Wednesday announced the sack of 341 workers following alleged irregularities in their documents.

The government said it discovered forty-one ghost workers in its service.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde in a statement on Wednesday, insi8sted that the implementation committee of the Oyo State 2019/2020 Civil/Public Servants Audit and Payroll Re-engineering/Validation Exercise recommended the removal of 41 staff classified as ‘ghost workers’.

However, some of the affected workers said they would contest the decision of the government in court.

Counsel to the affected workers, Mukhtar Aderogba, told bioreports that he has notified the Local Government Service Commission on the resolve of the affected individuals to seek redress in the Court.

Aderogba who spoke with bioreports on Thursday alleged that the government did not allow the workers to explain themselves before they were sacked.

“What happened was that the government embarked on a screening exercise for civil servants at the local government. At the end of the screening, they said that some workers were indicted and there were irregularities in their documents.

“Upon that instead of affording the workers to explain themselves and defend the allegations against them, what we heard was that the government mounted pressure on the affected workers to tender their letters of voluntary retirement.

“So, when the pressure was so much, some of them rendered their letters of voluntary retirement. But, there were some who said that they were not involved in any irregularities. They said that they are not going to tender any letter.

“The government now served the affected workers letters of compulsory retirement. So, it is one of such persons that I am currently representing. Even though, some other workers have approached me to also represent them.

“So, the place we are now is that we have served the local government service commission a letter given them notice of our intention to a Court of law. So, that is the stage we are now.

“But, if the government follow a proper line, by reversing the compulsory retirement, we will not need to proceed to Court, but once our demands are not properly addressed, we will have no option than to approach a Court of law.”

