Home WORLD NEWS Worker shot dead on golf course because he stumbled upon crime in progress, police say – ABC News
WORLD NEWS

Worker shot dead on golf course because he stumbled upon crime in progress, police say – ABC News

by admin
written by admin
worker-shot-dead-on-golf-course-because-he-stumbled-upon-crime-in-progress,-police-say-–-abc-news

Two other men were found shot dead in a truck on the golf course.

July 6, 2021, 6:42 PM

4 min read

A Georgia golf pro was gunned down on the course where he worked because he stumbled upon a crime in progress, police said Tuesday.

Eugene Siller was shot in the head on Saturday on the green of the 10th hole at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, near Atlanta, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Two other men were found shot dead in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck that was on the green, police said.

Police said Tuesday that they believe Siller was shot because he was a witness who “happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect” and the two victims in the truck.

No arrests have been made but police said Tuesday they’re following “active leads.”

The victims in the truck don’t appear to have any connection to the country club, police said. One of the men was the truck’s owner, Paul Pierson, and the second victim hasn’t been identified, police said.

A motive isn’t clear, police said.

Police added that they don’t believe there’s an active threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 770-499-4111 or at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US stocks drop after seven consecutive record highs...

Dr. Fauci: Where to expect new Covid surges...

NASA’s helicopter on Mars just keeps flying and...

White House says new ransomware attack not yet...

Texas church’s summer camp ends with 125 kids...

Patriots’ N’Keal Harry formally requests a trade; former...

Alabama jury recommends death for man convicted of...

Biden outlines 5 steps the administration will take...

Pentagon cancels $10bn ‘Jedi’ contract

State says Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains likely won’t...

Leave a Reply