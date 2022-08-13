Home WORLD NEWS Won’t let minorities vote: ‘Hindu Rashtra statute draft’
Won’t let minorities vote: ‘Hindu Rashtra statute draft’

by News
NEW DELHI: A group of 30 eminent seers and scholars has prepared the first draft of a “constitution” for a “Hindu Rashtra” first proposed at the

Dharma Sansad

in

Prayagraj

in February. The 32-page draft is to be presented at the next Dharma Sansad during Magh Mela 2023 in Prayagraj.

The draft details provisions in the fields of

education

, defence, law and order, voting system, rights of the head of state, etc. As per the constitution, Varanasi will replace New Delhi as the country’s capital. Besides, there is a proposal to build a “Parliament of Religions” in Kashi (Varanasi). It also proposes that Muslims and Christians will enjoy all the rights of a common citizen, barring the right to vote. Besides, every citizen would be given compulsory military training and agriculture would be made completely

tax-free

.

In February, a resolution was passed at Dharma Sansad at Prayagraj to make India a “Hindu Rashtra”.

