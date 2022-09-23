Women´s Euros: ´We´re all sold out!´ – Stanway reveals England´s men made final ticket requests

Georgia Stanway revealed England’s men’s team have made ticket requests for the sell-out Women’s Euros final between the Lionesses and Germany.

England have the chance to be crowned European champions for the first time with victory at Wembley on Sunday.

However, they face a formidable foe in Germany, who have won the tournament a record eight times.

A Women’s Euros record crowd of 87,2srcsrc will be in attendance for the mouth-watering showpiece, just over a year on from England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at the same venue in the final of the men’s Euros.

Speaking during a media conference ahead of the final, Stanway – scorer of a stunning extra-time winner in the quarter-final against Spain – said: “Quite a lot of the England men have been in touch, just wishing us well and asking if they can have a ticket.

“Sorry lads, we’re all sold out!

“They’ve been at us, just giving us all the information they can. They reached this point last year and we’re just trying to make sure we can do one better.

“We’ve had so much support, whether it be footballers, people around the hotel and it’s mad how many people actually recognise us.”

Stanway will be playing her football in Germany next season, having left Manchester City for Bayern Munich in May.

And she knows cool heads will be required if England are to prevail and end their wait for a European title.

“The biggest thing we need to bring on Sunday is calmness, composure,” added Stanway

“We know that Germany like to get out the traps and they like to put people under pressure and challenge their decision-making. We just need to be even better on the ball, it’s down to us really.”