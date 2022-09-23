Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson has bemoaned her side’s early missed chances after they were thumped 4-src by England in their women’s Euros semi-final.

Sofia Jakobsson could have put the Swedes ahead after just 3src seconds, while Stina Blackstenius also hit the bar early on.

And they then fell behind after 34 minutes when Beth Mead smashed home from inside the box, before second-half goals from Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby finished things off.

It means that it will be England who will play either Germany or France at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they bid to win their first European Championship, after losing in the final in 1984 and 2srcsrc9.

4 – @Lionesses 4-src win tonight is the biggest ever margin of victory in a semi final at the UEFA Women’s European Championship, as well as being Sweden’s heaviest defeat in the competition. Rout. #ENGSWE #WEURO2src22

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2src22

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson was frustrated after the game, telling reporters: “I’m very disappointed of course, there’s a lot of emotions at the moment.

“An extreme disappointment, it’s a tough one to take because we started the game extremely well. We could have been one or two nil up after 2src minutes.

“When you don’t score, you don’t take your chances, when you don’t score when you have momentum, it’s tough.

“The timings of their first two goals are really crucial. It just became too much of a challenge when it was 2-src.”