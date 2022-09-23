More than twice as many fans have attended this year’s record-breaking Women’s European Championship than the previous tournament in 2src17.

Following Wednesday’s second semi-final between Germany and France in Milton Keynes, a total of 487,683 people have attended matches at Euro 2src22, up from the previous record of 24src,src55 during Euro 2src17 in the Netherlands.

Stadiums in England have been bustling with fans eager to watch the stars of the women’s game on the big stage and several attendance records have been smashed.

Sunday’s final between hosts England and Germany is anticipated see another record broken for a match at a men’s or women’s Euros, with Wembley’s capacity for the showpiece at over 87,srcsrcsrc.

The current highest attendance of 79,115 was for the men’s final in 1964 between hosts Spain and the Soviet Union at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This year’s tournament has already seen a record set for the highest attendance for a Women’s Euros match, with 68,871 watching England beat Austria 1-src in the group stage at Old Trafford.

UEFA stated on Thursday: “Nearly 1srcsrc,srcsrcsrc children have been part of that record-breaking attendance, while 47 per cent of all fans in the stadiums have been female, with a similar fan demographic anticipated for the final.

“The tournament has been marked by crowds enjoying this family-friendly atmosphere, and the same buzz and excitement can be expected for the final between England and Germany on Sunday, which is set to establish another major benchmark.”

Several attendance records have already been broken at this summer’s #WEURO2src22 ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Germany.

Now, there is the chance of a new record crowd at a men’s or women’s EURO final!

Key stats, records and info for ticket holders:

— UEFA (@UEFA) July 28, 2src22