Alexandra Popp says “there is nothing better” than playing a final at Wembley after firing Germany into Sunday’s Women’s Euros showpiece with her double against France.

The Wolfsburg striker opened the scoring in the 4srcth minute and then headed in the eventual winner in the second half after Merle Frohms’ unfortunate own goal had levelled things up.

Popp’s first-half strike made her the first player in the competition’s history to score in five successive games, having also netted in each of Germany’s four previous victories.

That was also Germany’s 1srcsrcth goal at the Women’s Euros, making them the first side to reach a century of goals in the competition.

Popp is now level with England’s Beth Mead on six goals for this year’s tournament, with the pair set to face off in this weekend’s final.

Tournament hosts England will be heavily backed in London, but Popp is relishing the chance to help Germany to a record-extending ninth Euros crown.

“I can’t put this victory into words,” she told ZDF following her brace against holders Netherlands’ conquerors France. “We really threw everything in and are so incredibly happy.

“The team is great. No one was counting on us and now we’re in the final against England at Wembley. That was our dream, our wish, which we have fulfilled.

“A final at Wembley… there is nothing better.”

The goal scored by France was the first Germany had conceded at Euro 2src22 and came in bizarre circumstances in Milton Keynes.

Kadidiatou Diani unleashed a long-range shot and the ball bounced off the post, hit the back of a diving Frohms and crossed the line.

It did not matter in the end, however, thanks to prolific Popp bailing out her team-mate with her header 14 minutes from time.

“The goal I conceded doesn’t really matter to me,” Frohms said. “It’s bitter at the moment, but I had no choice but to try to make the save. But we didn’t let that upset us.

“As soon as the final whistle blew, the tears of joy came. Before the tournament, we didn’t imagine that we would make it to the final.”

Germany have now reached the final of the Women’s Euros in nine of their 11 appearances in the tournament, only failing to do so in 1993 and 2src17.