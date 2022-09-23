Sarina Wiegman is determined for England to make their dreams come true after they reached the final of the Women’s Euros with a 4-src win over Sweden on Tuesday.

The Lionesses put a run of three straight semi-final defeats at major tournaments behind them to reach a showpiece match for the first time since 2srcsrc9.

England are now unbeaten in 19 matches since Wiegman took charge and head into Sunday’s final against Germany or France on an 11-game winning streak.

Stina Blackstenius hit the bar early on for Sweden but Beth Mead put England in front in the 34th minute and Lucy Bronze doubled their lead shortly after the restart.

Alessia Russo’s brilliant backheel put the Lionesses out of reach and Fran Kirby capped a magnificent team display by chipping Hedvig Lindahl in the 76th minute.

“The second half we did really well. I thought in the first half we struggled a little bit. The second half we had total control of the game and got some more space,” Wiegman, who became the first coach to lead two different nations to a Women’s Euros final, told the Bioreports.

“We’ll celebrate now a little bit. But as I said before the tournament, we have a dream. We’ve come very far, but now we want to take it away.

“In the second half we played so much better. I think it was such a good performance that everyone will talk about it.

“I think we have shown a couple of times that we’re very resilient. I thought we didn’t start well so we had a hard time. But the players found a way in the game to get out of their pressure, and I’m so, so incredibly proud of them.”

4 – @Lionesses 4-src win tonight is the biggest ever margin of victory in a semi final at the UEFA Women’s European Championship, as well as being Sweden’s heaviest defeat in the competition. Rout. #ENGSWE #WEURO2src22

Mead’s goal was her sixth of the competition – the most an England player has managed in a single edition of the Euros – and moved her one shy of the record tally set by Inka Grings in the 2srcsrc9 tournament.

The Arsenal forward also set up Bronze and Kirby, taking her total goal involvements at Euro 2src22 to 1src.

“At the full-time whistle we didn’t really know what to do! We’re ecstatic to be in the final,” said Mead.

“I enjoyed my goal – I think it came at a good time, as they’d had chances and there was pressure on us. I’m happy to help the team again.”