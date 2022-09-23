It is a major tournament held in England where the hosts are looking to end a long wait without silverware, but Germany stand in their way.

This feels awfully familiar.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses have captured the hearts of a nation, with fans flocking to watch them reach their first major tournament final since 2srcsrc9 where they lost to *checks notes* Germany.

Meanwhile, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have advanced to the final comparatively under the radar, with Die Nationalelf picking up impressive scalps of their own along the way.

It promises to be a fascinating contest at Wembley Stadium in front of what is expected to be a record crowd for any European Championship game – men’s or women’s – on Sunday.

A huge 9src minutes, maybe more, awaits the two teams, but where will it be won and lost? Stats Perform takes a look at the finer details ahead of the Euro 2src22 final.

It’s