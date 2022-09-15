Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About Women With Insecurities

Nigerian media personality, Moet Abebe has taken to social media to write about women highlighting the agenda of women supporting their gender and insecurities.Moet Abebe in a post on her Instagram story expressed her hatred for insecurity especially when one claims to have a big and thriving business but she is bothered by smaller businesses or business owners.

Moet Abebe urged her fellow women to do better and support women.

Part of her write-up reads;

‘so pressed you block them even though they aren’t following… just so disturbed that they too have shop and are providing the same services you are?

See screenshot below;

Internet users have shared their thoughts on her commentary. See a few below;

Seun: You people complain too much. And this #womensupportingwomen stuff is placing too much expectations and responsibilities on your shoulders. Everywhere in the world, among all organisms and genders, people destroy their competition or fast-rising competitions. It happens between Tech companies, Football clubs, coaches, businessmen, etc. It’s not just women. Breathe abeg! Some of you can’t even disapprove of issues again for fear of being attacked over “women supporting women”. Businesses eat businesses up. She only blocked you. Rest.

tallbosschick: That’s true. The sky is big enough for everyone to thrive. You don’t need to dim someone else’s light for yours to shine! Selah Finally!!! A woman saying the truth… Na only woman dey woman bad for Ogbete Main Market

leaddyskincare; There is never men supporting men in writing.Only women supporting women??

Source:-

–