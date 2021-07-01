Women install hidden cameras to catch out flatmate creeping into their rooms – Daily Mail

Two women were forced to install hidden cameras in their rooms to catch their flatmate looking through their possessions after both their sex toys went missing.

Jordan Jasien, from Dallas, Texas, claimed her brazen flatmate was spotted rummaging in her and her other housemate Katie’s rooms while they were out after she set up hidden cameras.

Jordan, 26, claimed she was left open-mouthed after the footage showed the woman in their rooms multiple times in the space of just one week.

The delivery driver decided to covertly set up the cameras after she said her vibrator and other items went missing from her room, while she claimed she later found the purple sex toy underneath her pillow.

Jordan Jasien, from Dallas, Texas, said her flatmate was spotted rummaging in her and her housemate Katie’s rooms after she set up hidden cameras (pictured: the woman in Katie’s room)

Jordan (pictured) , 26, claimed she was left open-mouthed after the footage showed the housemate in their rooms multiple times in the space of just one week

Things came to a head between the housemates when Jordan left town to visit her unwell stepmother and the camera caught the woman sneaking into her room.

The hidden footage appeared to show her walking around both of their bedrooms, going through their belongings and using some items, including body spray, before walking out with them.

The duo confronted their flatmate over text, and the messages appear to show the woman admitting to taking their sex toys, claiming she was using them for an ‘art project’.

In the frosty messages, Jordan angrily demanded to see the alleged art project, which she claims never materialized.

The housemate appears to admit to ‘snooping’ in the other woman’s rooms in the messages, but claimed they had been in her room too. However, Jordan said she only went in the room to look for her own missing items.

Jordan alleged that the housemate, who has since moved out of the flat, stole multiple items belonging to her and Katie, including make-up, jewellery and nail polish.

The footage appeared to show the woman walking around their bedrooms, going through their belongings and using them, including body spray (pictured), before walking out with them

The delivery driver set up the cameras (pictured: the housemate in Jordan’s room) after her vibrator went missing, claiming she later found the purple sex toy underneath her pillow

She explained: ‘She would be going through my things, walking around [in my room].

‘She was going through my drawers, she would stop and stare off for a second, then she would go through another drawer.

‘Then I started to go into her room because you know what? I wanted to see what she was stealing because you can’t really keep track of all your things sometimes. You don’t know what you’re missing.

‘That’s when I started finding my stuff and Katie’s stuff in her room, little things like make-up, nail polish, she took a ring, a necklace.

‘She took Katie’s old school ID, which was really strange [and] she took a couple of books from me.’

The woman declined to comment and said it was simply a ‘minor dispute’ that had been ’embellished’.

After her vibrator went missing, Jordan didn’t confront her housemate as she felt uncomfortable, but then her housemate Katie revealed her sex toy had also mysteriously vanished.

Things came to a head between the housemates when Jordan left town to visit her unwell stepmother and the camera caught the housemate sneaking into her room (pictured)

Jordan alleged that the woman (pictured in Katie’s bedroom), who has since moved out of the flat, stole multiple items belonging to her and Katie, including make-up, jewellery and nail polish

The duo confronted their flatmate over text (pictured), even sending her evidence from their hidden cameras of her in their rooms

Jordan claimed the woman initially denied she was behind the sex toys disappearing, but her text messages appeared to show how she eventually confessed to taking their toys.

Jordan also claimed that the housemate even admitted to taking a previous housemate’s sex toy too.

The woman allegedly claimed that taking sex toys was ‘just this thing I’ve done with all roommates’ and that they were being used for an art project.

Jordan, who has lived in the house since August 2020, said: ‘I just went to go ask her a question, her door was open, and I saw my sex toy sticking out from under her pillow.

‘I kind of just froze and I didn’t bring it up, I was so uncomfortable I didn’t bring it up. I pretended it never happened.

‘I almost thought “maybe I gave it to her”, I tried to push [the thought] back down because I did not want to address it, I was too uncomfortable.’

After being confronted about the missing toys, Jordan said the housemate claimed she took polaroids of them and wrote narratives next to them as part of an art project.

But when Katie and Jordan demanded to see the final piece it never materialised.

Jordan continued: ‘I have other vibrators but I think that was the most accessible one as it’s the one I didn’t really use anymore.

The housemate appears to admit to ‘snooping’ in the other woman’s rooms in the messages, but claimed they had been in her room too

Jordan (pictured) claimed the woman initially denied she was behind the dildos going missing, but her text messages appeared to show how she eventually confessed to taking their toys

After being confronted about the missing sex toys, Jordan said the housemate claimed she took polaroids of them and wrote narratives next to them as part of an art project

‘I remember she saw it in my room one time and said “oh my god that thing is huge” and I replied “yeah it’s too big for me, I don’t really use it”.

‘Maybe she thought that would be the ideal one to take.

‘I had another one in my room and she picked it up. The way she was looking all around it was like she was looking for leftover stuff I guess, it was really gross.’

Jordan said she believed that woman might have been using their vibrators or selling them, adding that she has never had hers returned to her.

She continued: ‘Katie took hers back but I never saw mine again. When I pushed her to see the art project, she never showed us.

‘I think she was using the vibrators. I think maybe she was selling them.

‘I used to feel really sleazed out by it, now I’ve moved past it. She’s got a weird kink for other people’s vibrators.’