The Canadian Press
Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020 semifinals
LONDON (AP) — Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies. “No,” said the Spain coach, with the blankest of looks on his face, after being asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship. An answer out of blind loyalty? Perhaps. Or was it the fact that Spain was the leading scorer at Euro 2020? Maybe. Or the fact that La Roja is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games? Q
The Canadian Press
Brewers have comfortable lead after 11-game winning streak
The Milwaukee Brewers have taken advantage of an easier stretch in their schedule — and they now have the largest division lead in the major leagues. Milwaukee had won 11 in a row prior to a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Brewers have a seven-game advantage over second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central. Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta have been impressive in the rotation, and the offense has done its part lately, averaging 7.6 runs a game during the winning streak. Of tho
The Canadian Press
Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling
Jon Cooper was a fresh-faced rising star when he coached the Norfolk Admirals to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup championship in 2012 after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season. Now, he is one Tampa Bay Lightning victory away from becoming just the second coach in the NHL’s salary-cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper is one of many parallels between Norfolk nine years ago and Tampa Bay now, although the former lawyer acknowledges he is better at
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. “We had a very difficult second half,” said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. “We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.
The Canadian Press
DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey’s left thumb we
The Canadian Press
Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th