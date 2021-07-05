woman’s-face-severely-injured-after-she-trips-while-lighting-firework,-texas-cops-say

Associated Press

Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo plane

Federal investigators said they will search the ocean floor near Honolulu for a cargo plane that crashed into the Pacific last week in hopes of finding recorders that could hold clues about what caused the aircraft to go down. Both pilots survived after their Boeing 737 crashed Friday as they were trying to return to the airport in Honolulu. The National Transportation Safety Board said investigators planned to use sonar on Monday to survey the debris field where the plane sank so they can recover devices that record information from the plane and capture cockpit sounds.