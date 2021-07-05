woman’s-face-severely-injured-after-she-trips-while-lighting-firework,-texas-cops-say

-
Storyful
Fireworks Light Up New York’s Skyline as City Marks Independence Day
A fireworks display was held in New York City to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.This footage by Alex Benesowitz shows the fireworks lighting up the city’s skyline.“Front row seat to the #NYC 4th of July Fireworks,” he wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Always amazing.”Festivities were largely cancelled in the city in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Alex Benesowitz via Storyful
Associated Press
Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo plane
Federal investigators said they will search the ocean floor near Honolulu for a cargo plane that crashed into the Pacific last week in hopes of finding recorders that could hold clues about what caused the aircraft to go down. Both pilots survived after their Boeing 737 crashed Friday as they were trying to return to the airport in Honolulu. The National Transportation Safety Board said investigators planned to use sonar on Monday to survey the debris field where the plane sank so they can recover devices that record information from the plane and capture cockpit sounds.
The bioreports
Inked Mummies, Linking Tattoo Artists With Their Ancestors
In the 1970s, hunters stumbled upon eight 500-year-old bodies preserved by the Arctic climate near Qilakitsoq, an abandoned Inuit settlement in northwest Greenland. Later, when scientists photographed the mummies with infrared film, they made an intriguing discovery: Five of the six females had delicate lines, dots and arches tattooed on their faces. For thousands of years, tattoos were more than just body decoration for Inuit and other Indigenous cultures. They served as symbols of belonging, s
Associated Press
Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot
A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
Associated Press
Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse
As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives’ desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.
The Telegraph
Donald Trump feared Ghislaine Maxwell could embroil him in Jeffrey Epstein scandal, new book claims
Donald Trump feared that Ghislaine Maxwell could embroil him in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the author Michael Wolff has claimed in a new book. Mr Trump had sought to play down his long association with financier Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces sex trafficking and other charges stemming from her relationship with Epstein, worried Mr Trump, Wolff has written in his latest book detai