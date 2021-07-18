woman-suffers-severe-head-injury-after-subway-robbery-in-lower-manhattan

Reuters

Golf-DeChambeau plays pantomime villain but survives cut

Bryson DeChambeau was booed by the British Open crowd at Royal St George’s on Friday when he opted to hit his tee shot at the first hole of his second round with an iron rather than a driver. The long-hitting American had apologised on Thursday for what he described as “very unprofessional” comments he made about his Cobra driver after a wayward opening 71. DeChambeau assumed the role of pantomime villain as he stood on the first tee, turning to acknowledge the spectators as they voiced their disapproval at his decision not to use the most powerful club in his bag.