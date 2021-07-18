woman-suffers-severe-head-injury-after-subway-robbery-in-lower-manhattan

-
Reuters
New York Governor Cuomo to be deposed in sexual harassment probe -NYT
Cuomo, 63, had been riding high last year after public praise of his daily news conferences during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Over four months the attorney general’s investigation has taken testimony from several women who have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct or harassment while also collecting state documents, emails and text messages, the Times said. Findings from the investigation are expected to be issued in a public report, the Times said.
The Telegraph
Robert Buckland: Judges have become more restrained since ruling against prorogation of Parliament
Judges have become more restrained since the backlash against the Supreme Court's ruling against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament, the Justice Secretary has said. In an article for The Telegraph, Robert Buckland described the legal cases surrounding the prorogation of Parliament in 2019 as "troubling" examples of "political controversies" entering courts.
NBCU
Kidnap attempt in New York City
Surveillance footage shows a five-year-old boy skipping ahead of his mom when a man runs towards them and puts him in the back of a vehicle. The boy’s siblings fought back, giving their mom just enough time to pry him out. James McGonagle is in custody for the attempted kidnapping but his alleged accomplice is still on the loose.
Reuters
Golf-DeChambeau plays pantomime villain but survives cut
Bryson DeChambeau was booed by the British Open crowd at Royal St George’s on Friday when he opted to hit his tee shot at the first hole of his second round with an iron rather than a driver. The long-hitting American had apologised on Thursday for what he described as “very unprofessional” comments he made about his Cobra driver after a wayward opening 71. DeChambeau assumed the role of pantomime villain as he stood on the first tee, turning to acknowledge the spectators as they voiced their disapproval at his decision not to use the most powerful club in his bag.
GOBankingRates
40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis
The lessons of the 2008 housing crisis are a living memory, and the effects of the recession of that era still are being felt. Although today’s housing market is largely hot, experts are bracing for a…
Axios
Air Force to send dozens of F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific amid rising tensions with China
The U.S. Air Force announced it will send more than two dozen F-22 fighter jets to an exercise in the western Pacific, CNN reports.Why it matters: Analysts say that sending that many jets sends a clear message to China as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate, CNN notes.
NextShark
Asian Americans in elite colleges would drop by 21% if admission is only based on tests, study says
Nearly a quarter of Asian Americans accepted to elite colleges would no longer qualify if their acceptances were based on tests alone, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW). Key findings: The study, which ran statistical simulations of admissions decisions, found “no strong evidence” of discrimination against Asian Americans in 91 of the country’s most selective colleges and universities. While Asian American enrollment in these institutions has remained stagnant over the past decade, the proportion of Asian American students who received high test scores has also remained “remarkably consistent.”
Associated Press
US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong
The Biden administration issued a blanket warning Friday to U.S. firms about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong as China continues to clamp down on political and economic freedoms in the territory. Four Cabinet agencies — the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security — released the nine-page advisory that alerts companies about the shifting legal landscape in Hong Kong and the possibility that engaging with Hong Kong business could incur reputational and legal damages. At the same time, Treasury announced sanctions against seven Chinese officials for violating the terms of the 2020 Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which calls for asset freezes and other penalties against those who participate in the crackdown.
