woman-stabs-her-relative-on-the-head-for-mocking-her-son-over-not-gaining-admission-into-the-university-(graphic)

A woman, identified as Mrs Blessing Odion Amayanevbo, reportedly stabbed her relative in the head for mocking her son.

It was gathered that Mrs Blessing stormed the shop of her relative, Mrs Joy Osagie Amayanevbo, early in the morning after her son reported that the latter mocked him for not gaining admission into the university.

She reportedly carried bottles along and stabbed Mrs Joy on the forehead, leaving her with a deep cut which bled profusely.

According to Mrs Joy’s daughter, Mrs Blessing would have succeeded in killing her mother if not for the timely intervention of policemen who arrested her and rushed the wounded to the hospital.

Mrs Blessing was taken to the police station at Estate gate, Airport Road, but was later released on bail.

However, it is alleged that she was still threatening to do more harm to Mrs Joy.

See more photos below,