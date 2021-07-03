woman-shot-while-taking-out-her-trash-in-ne-houston,-police-say

Reuters

Tennis-No escape from spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games

As one of Japan’s best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight – hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.