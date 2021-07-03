woman-shot-while-taking-out-her-trash-in-ne-houston,-police-say

-
Time
Most Christian Colleges Will Never Be a Safe Space For LGBTQ Students. But They Must Still Do Better To Affirm and Support Us
As a queer person of faith born and raised in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, I have only ever attended Christian educational institutions. Like many evangelical and Christian denominations, the Seventh-day Adventist Church believe that being LGBTQ is a sin, and that life-long celibacy is the only acceptable response to a LGBTQ person’s sexuality. As long as the official Seventh-day Adventist teachings on gender and sexuality remain the same, campuses like Andrews will never be a completely safe environment for LGBTQ people.
-
Reuters
Tennis-No escape from spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games
As one of Japan’s best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight – hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.
-
Variety
New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘No Sudden Move,’ ‘The Forever Purge,’ ‘The Tomorrow War’
Summer movie season is upon us — though the release schedule has never been more confusing, with some blockbusters heading directly to streaming, and various independent films insisting on the pre-pandemic model of opening exclusively in theaters. Let Variety help you find that next well-earned bit of escapism, whether it’s a rowdy Sundance movie (like […]
-
Associated Press
US publishes list of corrupt officials in Central America
The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries. Many of the cases were known in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but the inclusion of names on the U.S. list buoyed the hopes of anti-corruption crusaders. The list was provided to the U.S. Congress in compliance with the “U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act” pushed last year by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel.
-
Bloomberg
Tortilla Price Spike Leads Mexico to Consider Corn Imports
(Bloomberg) — Mexico is considering boosting corn imports and capping cooking gas prices as an inflationary spike hits tortilla prices, a staple for the country’s families.Inflation in Latin America’s second-largest economy quickened to around 6% in the second quarter, driven by fuel and food prices. The spike led the central bank to increase the key interest rate by a quarter-point last week, surprising economists, who see inflation slowing to only 5.58% by the end of the year.“There are diffe
-
MarketWatch
Can lack of sleep lead to dementia?
Getting a good night’s sleep becomes more difficult as we age, but it also becomes more important. Two-thirds of older adults report sleep-related problems, which can affect people’s health in many ways — and dementia is one of them. For some time, scientists have observed a link between insomnia and dementia, but a recent paper by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School shows how tight the connection may be.
-
Associated Press
Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again
On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Perez collapsed that day, June 26, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in all-time, record-high temperatures.
-
The Conversation
Far more adults don’t want children than previously thought
The study found that child-free people were just as satisfied with their lives as those with kids. Aleksandr Faustov/EyeEm via Getty Images CC BY-NC-ND Fertility rates in the United States have plunged to record lows, and this could be related to the fact that more people are choosing not to have children. But just how many “child-free” adults there are has been tricky for researchers to pin down. National fertility data provided by the U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
-