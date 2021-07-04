woman-shot-during-nw-harris-co.-atm-robbery

-
WABC – NY
1 woman killed, 3 injured in Brooklyn crash
Police say a red Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on the Belt Parkway in East New York around 9:50 a.m. when the driver lost control and collided with an Access a Ride van, causing it to flip over.
Reuters
Fed’s Powell met with Coinbase CEO on May 11 – meeting logs
The meeting with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was made public on Friday with the monthly release of Powell’s meeting calendar. The record showed that the in-person meeting was also attended by former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, who is now with private equity firm Solamere Capital.
Reuters
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll hits record high for fifth day
Russia on Saturday reported 697 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began and the fifth day in a row it has set that record. Officials blame the surge on the infectious Delta variant and tepid demand for vaccinations. Moscow, the worst-hit region throughout Russia’s pandemic, accounted for 7,446 of Saturday’s new cases.
InvestorPlace
C3.ai Will Likely Play a Big Part in Keeping Retail Investors in Line
The last time I wrote about C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was on June 14, two days before the provider of enterprise-scale artificial intelligence (AI) application solutions announced a new partnership with a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY). Since the announcement, AI stock has moved almost 7% higher. Source: shutterstock I’m on record stating that if you can buy AI under $60, you should. Now trading around $61 as of time of publication, it wouldn’t shock me to see it above $70 in s
The AV Club
New report offers closest look yet at the misery of Britney’s conservatorship
One of the things that makes the ongoing legal conservatorship surrounding Britney Spears—an arrangement she’s now been living under since 2008—difficult for outsiders to fully understand is that, by its very nature, a conservatorship devalues the perspective of the person it’s applied to. Until her recent demand to speak in open court—calling her “team,” her various conservators, and especially her father Jamie “abusive” in their treatment of her—everything “Britney” has had to say on the topic
