woman-shot-during-nw-harris-co.-atm-robbery

New report offers closest look yet at the misery of Britney’s conservatorship

One of the things that makes the ongoing legal conservatorship surrounding Britney Spears—an arrangement she’s now been living under since 2008—difficult for outsiders to fully understand is that, by its very nature, a conservatorship devalues the perspective of the person it’s applied to. Until her recent demand to speak in open court—calling her “team,” her various conservators, and especially her father Jamie “abusive” in their treatment of her—everything “Britney” has had to say on the topic