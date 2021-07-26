woman-says-fake-officer-sexually-assaulted-her-in-church-parking-lot

-
The Guardian
As US troops leave Afghanistan, what will future policy look like?
Joe Biden has said he will cut air support to Afghan forces and target terrorist groups from regional bases An Afghan soldier keeps watch on a Humvee tank after US forces left Bagram airbase on 5 July. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images As the US nears completion of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon is supposed to switch to “over-the-horizon” counter-terrorist operations in the country. But it is far from clear yet what those will look like in practice. The Biden admini
-
The Conversation
Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think
Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l
-
Associated Press
Anti-corruption prosecutor praised by US flees Guatemala
Anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Consuelo Porras, Guatemala’s attorney general, had accused the former head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity of “abuses” without specifying what they were. Sandoval said he was fired because of his investigations into top officials in the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei.
-
Associated Press
Australia dominates India 7-1 to stay unbeaten at Olympics
The Australia men’s field hockey team has put on an offensive show to start the Olympics. The No. 1 team in the world rankings rolled past No. 4 India 7-1 on Sunday. The outburst came a day after the Kookaburras rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Japan 5-3.
-
The Daily Beast
‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide
Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M
-
Reuters
Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC
If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. “The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies,” said artist Andy Golub, the event’s main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City’s emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.
-
Associated Press
A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.