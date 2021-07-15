woman-qualifies-for-us-naval-special-warfare-command-crew-for-first-time

(CNN) A woman qualified to become a part of the Naval Special Warfare Command crew for the first time in the organization’s history, according to a press release from the US Navy Thursday.

The woman will go on to become an operator on one of the Navy’s special boat crews conducting covert operations, so she cannot be identified by name for security purposes, a US Navy spokesperson said.

The Naval Special Warfare Command, which includes Navy SEALs and Special Boat crews, supports maritime “special operation forces” that “conduct full-spectrum operations” either by themselves or with other military partners, the US Navy said in a release.

In order to qualify for the Naval Special Warfare Command crew, graduates have to complete an intensive “assessment and selection” process, according to the US Navy. About 35% of people who try out for the crew make it to graduation. Seventeen people graduated this year, the US Navy said.

‘Extraordinary’