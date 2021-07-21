-
The Telegraph
EU ‘seeking to undermine UK sovereignty’ in Gibraltar
Dominic Raab on Tuesday accused Brussels of trying to “undermine the UK’s sovereignty” in Gibraltar with proposals to put in place Spanish border guards. The Foreign Secretary’s heated intervention came after the European Commission published its proposal for how Gibraltar’s border should be manned in the wake of Brexit. Last year the UK, Spain and Gibraltar had agreed that Frontex, the EU’s border agency, would man the land border on the Gibraltar side, according to the Foreign Office. But in p
Axios
Denver’s pivot from police is gaining popularity nationwide
What started as a pilot program to reimagine policing primarily in downtown Denver is now expanding citywide and piquing interest across the country. Driving the news: The City Council this week voted to boost the STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) program by $1 million, on top of $1.4 million already allocated from the 2021 city budget. The new funding will allow the program to grow from one van to four; increase its 16-hour operating days from five to seven; expand from one team to six; and
Associated Press
Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee
A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancée are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad. Chinese officials had sought Wang Jingyu, a 19-year-old student, over his online comments about deadly border clashes between Chinese and Indian forces last year. He fled first to Turkey and then to Ukraine, as a temporary safe place that was open to Chinese passport holders without COVID-19 entry restrictions.
