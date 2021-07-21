Axios

Denver’s pivot from police is gaining popularity nationwide

What started as a pilot program to reimagine policing primarily in downtown Denver is now expanding citywide and piquing interest across the country. Driving the news: The City Council this week voted to boost the STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) program by $1 million, on top of $1.4 million already allocated from the 2021 city budget. The new funding will allow the program to grow from one van to four; increase its 16-hour operating days from five to seven; expand from one team to six; and