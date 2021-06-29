woman-looking-for-man-she-‘married’-on-assembly-ground-when-they-were-in-primary-school-years-ago

A woman identified as Leina, username @_chef2b_ is looking for a man she ‘married’ in primary school

The Ugandan woman is hoping to have a reunion with Albert, the boy she walked down the aisle with in a mock wedding

Many years, she said, have passed without seeing her childhood partner and what she’s left with is nothing but a photo of the moment

A Ugandan woman identified as Leina, username @_chef2b_ on social media has taken to social media to trace a man named Albert who she married at a primary school assembly.

Leina took part in a mock wedding years ago and during the ceremony, Albert was her prince charming.

Ugandan Woman looking for man she ‘married’ at primary school assembly years ago. Photo: My Wedding Uganda.

We ‘married’ in primary two

The experience, however, seems to have created a special bond in her and now, all she wants is to reunite with Albert.

As the years went by, all Leina is left with is a photo of the precious and seemingly indelible moment.

Wondering where her partner is now, she posted::

“It’s the bride for me. This boy’s name is Albert, I don’t know where you are, but we got married in p2 at assembly.”

A sweet reunion

