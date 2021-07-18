woman-killed-after-being-dragged-100-feet-by-car-in-hospital-parking-deck-accident

The woman was walking to her parking spot when she tripped over a speed bump.

A woman has been killed after being struck by a car and dragged for 100 feet in the parking deck of a hospital.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital when the Raleigh Police Department were called to an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD.

Authorities say that Mary Albrecht of Angier, North Carolina, reportedly entered the parking deck at the hospital and began walking to her car that was parked in a handicapped parking spot 50 feet away when she tripped over a speed bump and fell to the ground, reported WTVD.

At the same time this happened, police said that a driver had simultaneously reached the bottom of the deck ramp and began to make a U-turn to descend from the second level to the first but was unable to see the pedestrian on the ground due to visual obstruction and ran over the woman, said WTVD.

Albrecht was subsequently dragged an estimated 100 feet by the vehicle. She did not survive her injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Authorities say they are investigating the incident but did not say if the driver involved would be facing any charges related to Albrecht’s death.