woman-dragged-to-court-for-calling-man-‘gay’

A case before Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, of a Shari”a Court sitting in Rigasa, lgabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State between Shamsudeen Ibrahim and Hannatu Aliyu has been adjourned to 2nd August, 2021.

Shamsudeen Ibrahim has dragged Hannatu Aliyu to Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa for allegedly calling him gay.

Represented by Barrister Alhassan Aliyu, Shamsudeen Ibrahim alleged that Hannatu Aliyu, who is a thrift collector, met his client on the road and asked him about one Murjanatu’s N1,000 daily contributions.

The lawyer stated that his client told her that he was not Murjanatu’s messenger, saying that the defendant rained insults on his client, calling him a pimp who acts like a gay.

According to the lawyer, “That is why we are here to complain against defamation of character praying court to look into the matter and grant us justice.”

In her defence, Hannatu Aliyu denied the allegation saying they were untrue.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, granted Aliyu bail on the condition that she provides a reliable surety with a N20,000 bail bond.