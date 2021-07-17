woman-charged-with-making-fake-covid-vaccine-cards

(bioreports via Getty Images)

A homoeopathic doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making fake Covid-19 vaccination cards and selling “homeoprophylaxis immunisation” pellets.

Juli Mazi, 41, from Napa, California, was charged with one count of false statements, related to health care matters and one count of wire fraud. This is the first case of criminal fraud relating to homeopathic immunisations and fake vaccine cards for Covid-19.

An official complaint was made against Ms Mazi in April, when she was accused of selling pellets that she falsely claimed contained the Covid-19 virus – supposedly to provoke an antibody response in the immune system. After selling the pellets, Ms Mazi is accused of sending a Covid-19 vaccination record card with the Modena vaccine listed on it.

Ms Mazi then allegedly asked the individual who had bought the pellets to mark their “vaccination record cards” to falsely state that they received a vaccine on the same date that they took the “Covid-19 pellets”.

“This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorised vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in a statement.

“Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease.”

Ms Mazi allegedly exploited vaccine concerns to sell her Covid-19 remedies by falsely claiming that the FDA-authorised Covid-19 vaccines contained “toxic ingredients”. She also allegedly stated the pellets were safe for children and babies and the “dose is actually the same for babies”.

“Spreading inaccurate or false medical information about Covid-19 for personal gain, as the complaint alleges, is dangerous and only seeds scepticism among the public,” said the agent in charge of the investigation, Craig D Fair from FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.

On her website, Ms Mazi describes herself as a “licensed primary care doctor whose aim and passion is to empower her patients to heal”. She also states that she holds “deep respect for everyone’s innate ability to discover and find a path to their own well being”.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Mazi for comment on the above incident.

The FBI will continue to investigate those fraudulently profiting from spreading misinformation. Those with information on attempted fraud involving Covid -19 can report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline.

